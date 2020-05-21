Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Illness over allegedly laced food leads to drug, gun bust

by Grace Mason
21st May 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have been charged with drug and weapons offences after two women became ill consuming food allegedly laced with cannabis.

The women called police last week after falling ill, prompting officers to raid an Upper Barron property on the Tablelands on Tuesday.

Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied

Police have alleged they found 36 cannabis seedlings, 21 cannabis seeds, two cannabis plants as well as 347.13g of dried cannabis, 0.5g and methylamphetamine.

They also allegedly found two unregistered firearms at the property.

Guns seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Guns seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied

A 51-year-old man is due to face the Atherton Magistrates Court on August 25 charged with four counts of possess dangerous drugs, two counts of supply dangerous drugs and one count each of produce dangerous drugs, possess drug utensils and permit use of drugs at a place.

Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied

The second man charged, a 48-year-old from Upper Barron, is facing charges of possess unregistered firearms and failing to secure firearms and is due to face court on September 1.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Illness over allegedly laced food leads to drug, gun bust

More Stories

crime drug bust drugs queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Birth of baby planet captured

      Birth of baby planet captured
      • 21st May 2020 12:41 PM

      Top Stories

        Stay connected to The Observer: top stories this week

        premium_icon Stay connected to The Observer: top stories this week

        News It’s our goal every day to publish the best of our region’s breaking news, sports, business and entertainment journalism that matters most to you.

        BEST OF SERIES: 20+ photos race day in Gladstone

        premium_icon BEST OF SERIES: 20+ photos race day in Gladstone

        News We're taking a look back at our best-read articles from the past months.

        ‘Positive change’: Students rally for victims of violence

        premium_icon ‘Positive change’: Students rally for victims of violence

        News Tannum Sands students have launched a care package drive to help a local...

        IN COURT: 3 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 3 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 21.