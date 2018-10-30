Woman forced out of teaching by illness, disability

CAPABILITY: Melissa Stickley was delighted to find work after being unemployed due to illness.

CAPABILITY: Melissa Stickley was delighted to find work after being unemployed due to illness.

MELISSA Stickley was a teacher but could no longer work in that role due to illness.

"I spent the last 5 years being told by doctors they had no idea what was causing my disability," she said.

"They'd given me a long list of things I couldn't or shouldn't do.

"Once I finally fought my way back to a level of functionality, I wanted to get more of my life back.

"This included gaining part-time employment to help financially and to give me a sense of achievement."

At this point Melissa ran into a wall with her employment agency.

"It was a standard employment agency and they only saw everything I couldn't do," she said.

"Their only advice was to give up on getting a job."

Ms Stickly said she fought to be changed to a specific disability employment agency.

"I chose Mylestones Employment Gladstone, it was the best decision I made," she said.

"I met Mellisa and she was the first person to focus on what I can do.

"Within six weeks we had applied for a number of jobs and I had my first job interview in 9 months.

"One week later I started my new job, at Unique Quality Care, where they focus on what I can do."