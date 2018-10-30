Woman forced out of teaching by illness, disability
MELISSA Stickley was a teacher but could no longer work in that role due to illness.
"I spent the last 5 years being told by doctors they had no idea what was causing my disability," she said.
"They'd given me a long list of things I couldn't or shouldn't do.
"Once I finally fought my way back to a level of functionality, I wanted to get more of my life back.
"This included gaining part-time employment to help financially and to give me a sense of achievement."
At this point Melissa ran into a wall with her employment agency.
"It was a standard employment agency and they only saw everything I couldn't do," she said.
"Their only advice was to give up on getting a job."
Ms Stickly said she fought to be changed to a specific disability employment agency.
"I chose Mylestones Employment Gladstone, it was the best decision I made," she said.
"I met Mellisa and she was the first person to focus on what I can do.
"Within six weeks we had applied for a number of jobs and I had my first job interview in 9 months.
"One week later I started my new job, at Unique Quality Care, where they focus on what I can do."