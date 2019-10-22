Illegal street race lands a young father in court

A YOUNG man faced court last week after police caught him street racing in north Rockhampton.

Benjamin Michael Jenkins, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to illegally racing another vehicle and doing a burnout, making unnecessary noise and failing to stop when directed by police.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police were patrolling Yaamba Rd at 11.20pm on June 27 when they saw a red sedan drive onto the road near Emmaus College and do a burnout.

Mr Fox said noise and smoke were coming from the tyres and the vehicle took off at a high speed towards the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Moores Creek Rd, with a grey sedan speeding beside it.

There were loud engine noises consistent with high speeds and revs.

Both vehicles came to a stop at the intersection of Musgrave and Elphinstone St due to a red light. When it changed green, both vehicles then heavily accelerated, resuming the race, reaching speeds of more than 85km/h in a 60km/h zone.

Police went to intercept the vehicles near the intersection of Musgrave and Elphinstone St. The driver in the grey vehicle pulled to the side, however, the red sedan took off.

Registration checks showed the red vehicle belonged to Jenkins. Police went to his house on June 30, where he told them his vehicle had been stolen. He eventually told police the truth, saying he met the other driver at Emmaus and agreed to the street race but got scared and fled when police went to intercept them.

Mr Fox said it was a very serious example of a less serious offence.

Jenkins told Magistrate Cameron Press he was not in the right frame of mind on the night of the street race.

"I had had an argument with my ex-partner about seeing my son - we have been having arguments since we broke up for the past five months," he said.

He said it was his first time in a street race and he had since sold his car because he didn't want the temptation of driving again.

He was ordered to 18 months probation, fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for two years.