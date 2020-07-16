Menu
A magistrate has fired off at an illegal deer hunter who posed in photos with dead stags and had one of the creature’s heads stuffed and mounted.
Illegal hunter stung $5000 after showing off spoils

by Amber Wilson
16th Jul 2020 1:12 PM
A HOBART magistrate has slammed an illegal deer hunter who shot fallow stags out of season and from the roadside and boastfully showed off his spoils.

Ross Kingsley Barr, 50, was fined $5000 and copped a two-month suspended jail term after Magistrate Chris Webster described the case as "one of the worst cases I've heard under the wildlife regulations".

On Wednesday, Barr pleaded guilty to five counts of taking partly-protected wildlife without a license or permit and seven counts of possessing wildlife contrary to regulations during 2018 and 2019 at Nugent, Dodges Ferry, Wattle Hill and Ouse.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded 6.8mm calibre rifle and firing it from a public place on a roadside at Ranelagh during April last year.

The Hobart Magistrates Court heard that Barr got out of his vehicle and fired two shots from a high-powered rifle at a stag in a paddock, in proximity to houses and other road users.

The stag appeared to escape without injury.

Prosecutor Gerard Kirkham said police recovered a range of images from Barr's mobile phone depicting deer taken outside of season - some with the hunter posing with the animals and one showing a deer head that had been taken illegally and mounted by a taxidermist.

"At that time of year, they have a less heightened state of awareness because they're immersed in the breeding period," he said.

"They're exploited by people who choose to shoot them when they're not at their most wary."

But Barr argued his position in court.

"These deer were taken were on a property I was allowed to hunt on. Yes they were out of season but the deer were pests and they wanted them shot," he said.

"I realise I've done the wrong thing. I've hunted my whole life, I've provided. Yes I've hunted but not one scrap of them that was wasted."

Mr Webster wasn't convinced, slamming Barr's lack of remorse and insight.

"You were so proud of showing your spoils to other people that you kept committing offences," he said.

"Remorse is also a very good thing to show in the magistrates court … the fact you might be a bit ashamed of what you've done."

 

amber.wilson@news.com.au

 

 

Illegal hunter stung $5000 after showing off spoils

