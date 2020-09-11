Illegal dumpings ‘skyrocket’ in Gladstone region

Remnants of burnt out cars left at an illegal dumping ground. Picture: Alix Sweeney

GLADSTONE Regional Council has reported a huge spike in illegal dumping cases, prompting a crackdown.

The council says since April last year, more than 134 offences of illegal dumping and littering have being investigated.

By way of comparison, from April to June last year there were 28 illegal dumping investigations, compared to 106 in the same period this year.

That is a whopping 278 per cent jump in that three-month period alone.

The council has applied for, and been successful in, securing funding from the Queensland Government’s Department of Environment and Science to help combat the problem.

The funding was used to implement prevention and awareness strategies and programs.

Gladstone Region Councillor Desley O’Grady said council had previously implemented an illegal dumping and litter prevention strategy in 2014-15.

“The recently awarded funding provides an opportunity to prepare a revised community education campaign,” Cr O’Grady said.

“The updated strategy aims to build on the foundational work and success of 2014-15 by increasing community awareness surrounding the effects of littering and illegal dumping, encouraging positive community action and reducing the amount of litter and waste in the region.

“The message is simple – don’t dump in our backyard.”

Cr O’Grady reminded residents that illegal dumping and littering could lead to stormwater and ocean pollution, with the council seeing large amounts of plastics caught in stormwater traps.

“Illegal dumping and littering including clean-up expenses, costs our community thousands of dollars each year in waste management, and penalties for illegal dumping offences are far more costly than landfill fees,” she said.

Visit here for information on the council’s 2020-21 waste management fees and charges.

Call Council on 4970 0700 to report illegal dumping.