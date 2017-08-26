Illegal adoption 'encourages backyard breeding', says RSPCA

RSPCA Gladstone has called out backyard breeders ahead of the organisation's cat and adoption day tomorrow.

RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison said "a lot of people” are selling pets illegally, whether they are breeding animals "accidentally” or "on purpose”.

"For someone to adopt a puppy from someone online, they're encouraging backyard breeding when they can spend that money and adopt a rescue puppy,” she said.

This year, the RSPCA is putting 40 cats and 57 dogs (including 17 puppies) up for adoption. The usual cap is 35 cats and 35 dogs.

"(RSPCA adoption) might seem like a lot of money up front, but when you consider the big picture, $600 or $700 worth of treatment that you're getting plus being able to save a life is pretty good value,” Ms Allison said.