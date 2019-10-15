'I'll smash your face in bitch': man's threat over dog fight

A SOUTHSIDE man turned savage after a dog fight and threatened to cut a woman's throat and her dog's, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

The incident happened on August 19 after the woman attempted to walk her dog past an Amamoor home, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Police told the court the woman had said she was walking her dog when the man's two dogs jumped the front fence of the home and attacked her dog.

The man, Andrew Jon Reed, a disability pensioner, 42 dragged his dogs off the woman's dog but had then begun yelling and swearing at her.

When another woman intervened and said he should not speak like that, he told her he would "smash your face in, bitch."

That woman's son then intervened and Reed continued to scream at the women.

He rekindlied the dispute later when he saw the women having coffee at a nearby café, telling the first woman: "I'll cut your f...ing throat and your dog's."

Reed pleaded guilty but told the court only that there were "two sides to the story."

He did not elaborate, however, even when magistrate Chris Callaghan asked him to.

Mr told Reed his behaviour had been "appalling" and fined him $400.