Aggressive scammers are targeting the Gympie region, taking their threats to new levels and terrorising local residents. Francis Witsenhuysen
'I'll put a bullet in your skull,' scammers terrorise locals

Shelley Strachan
27th Aug 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 4:53 AM
AGGRESSIVE scammers are targeting the Gympie region, taking their threats to new levels and terrorising local residents.

One Gympie region businessman spent more than 30 minutes on the phone to what he thought was the Australian Tax Office yesterday, so convincing was their script, which included disguising their incoming phone number as a local landline.

He was told a warrant had been issued for his arrest and it would be acted on unless he immediately paid $10,000 in owed tax. He was on the point of paying when he began to smell a rat.

In a separate incident, the message below was emailed:

"Someone ask me to kill you.

"For your information I am not sending this message with my email address and internet service provider just in case you want to proof smart and stubborn..anyways I like someone like that! Because I will be so happy to put a bullet on your skull.

"My boys have been watching your steps for few days. I am giving you a chance to live simply because my oracle show me that you dont have a hand in what you were accused of.

"You are to pay me $10,000 and I shall terminate the operation, after that I will give you the info of the person that wants you dead. You can call the authority and have them do patrol in your area 24/7 that didn't stop me from hunting you and your love ones down. We are invisible!"

If you're not sure if an ATO interaction is genuine, do not reply to it. Phone the ATO on 1800 008 540, or visit the ATO website, which explains how to spot and report a scam.

Never click on links in emails, or reply. Report financial investment scams to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

For other kind of scam, contact the Office of Fair Trading.

