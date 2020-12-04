‘I’ll kill myself’: Defendant’s sickening threat

A GLADSTONE woman threatened self-harm in an effort to watch what she wanted on television.

The woman, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to contravening a domestic violence order and a failure to appear charge.

On October 1, a temporary protection order was made in the Gladstone Magistrates Court which listed the woman as the respondent.

A condition of that order was the defendant must be of good behaviour towards the aggrieved and not commit domestic violence against the complainant.

The defendant was served with the domestic violence order on October 5 at 6.40pm.

An hour later on the same day, police attended the defendant’s New Auckland address in relation to a domestic incident and located her and the aggrieved at the residence.

The defendant said she and the aggrieved had just argued over the aggrieved’s TV.

The court heard the defendant told the aggrieved to leave and during an altercation which followed she pushed the aggrieved in the arm.

When the aggrieved tried to leave, the defendant stated that she was going to kill herself before police arrived a short time later.

The aggrieved agreed with the defendant’s set of circumstances which she relayed to police, however, the aggrieved denied the defendant had pushed them.

On November 2, the defendant entered into a bail undertaking at the Gladstone watch-house to appear in the Magistrates Court on November 10, however, failed to do so.

On November 18 police located and arrested the defendant.

Duty lawyer Jun Pepito said his client suffered from several mental health disorders including schizophrenia and bipolar.

“She has, since that time, sought some assistance within the Gladstone community for her mental health issues,” Mr Pepito said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey placed the defendant on a nine-month good behaviour bond with a $600 recognaissance.