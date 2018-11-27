'I'll gut you': Group's violent attack at unit complex

A DISPUTE between two groups reached boiling point when one group bashed down the door of a West Gladstone unit, threatening to "gut” its occupants.

Ivan Gerrald Steven Doyle was one of three in the group. He pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court to one count of attempted enter dwelling with intent by break at night, threatening violence while in company.

Doyle, 19 was with three other people when he attended a unit complex on Rossella St on July 30.

The court heard there was "a lot of background” between the groups but "things came to a head” when Doyle and his co-offenders began to yell abuse from the street.

The court was told the victim group inside the dwelling had come back from a barbecue about 9.30pm. The court heard when the victim group arrived back at the unit one of the occupants logged into Facebook and saw missed calls and messages from one of Doyle's co-accused.

By about 10pm Doyle and his co-accused were on the street calling out to the occupants.

"I'm coming to gut you, I'll kill you, you dead dog,” one of the victims told police they heard yelled from Doyle's group.

The court heard the occupants became "fearful” and hid inside the unit as the group outside began to bash the door down. The door broke and one of the co-accused threw a rock at a glass table, smashing it, before police arrived.

The court heard the attack described as a "joint criminal enterprise”. But Doyle's defence barrister Maree Willey said Doyle wasn't involved in yelling threats or beating the door down.

"He remained on the driveway the whole time,” she said. She said the main dispute was between one of Doyle's co-accused and one of the victims and Doyle only attended in support. She told the court the victims told police it sounded like a woman who yelled the threats.

Judge Michael Burnett said given the nature of Doyle's charge, the court had to assume he equally took part in the offending.

"It's the whole group dynamic thing,” he said. "If you want to be a part you assume the responsibilities for what they are doing.

"The fact is, you (Doyle) were with these people.”

Judge Burnett told Doyle if he continued on this path he would spend time in prison.

Doyle was sentenced to 12 months in jail with immediate parole.