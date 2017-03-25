30°
'I'll f***ing bite you': Man growls at cop in "humiliating" assault

Sarah Barnham
| 25th Mar 2017 9:31 AM Updated: 9:40 AM
In a serious assault, a Gladstone police officer was bit on the finger while trying to buckle the seat belt of the offending Gladstone man.
In a serious assault, a Gladstone police officer was bit on the finger while trying to buckle the seat belt of the offending Gladstone man.

A GLADSTONE man who bit off more than he could chew during the assault of a police officer found himself behind bars at the end of yesterday.

Mervyn John Dennis pleaded guilty to three charges in front of the Gladstone Magistrates Court including one charge of obstructing a police officer, one charge of serious assault against a police officer and one breach of bail charge.

The court heard on September 2 at 6.50pm police were called to attend a residence where Dennis was causing a disturbance.

He was arrested on scene and taken back to the police vehicle, police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens said.

But Dennis began to push against the officer, quickly becoming "argumentative" and "aggressive".

Handcuffed and restrained Dennis used the only weapon he could to commit a serious assault on the other police officer; his teeth.

As she was strapping his seat belt on, Dennis said: "Don't f***ing come near me, I'll bite you (expletive)".

The officer leaned over to connect the buckle; Dennis bared his teeth and growled in her ear.

The court heard he quickly turned his head and bit down on the officer's finger.

Sgt Stevens said it was "degrading" and "humiliating" for the officer, and a strong penalty needed to be enforced to deter Dennis from further committing like offences.

"What's even more concerning is that the assault was premeditated," he said.

"He planned to bite her finger, he said he was going too, and when he had the chance he did."

A police report of the incident read out in the courtroom revealed that while the officer did not bleed, Dennis had left noticeable teeth marks on her skin.

"This is a different category of assault," Sgt Stevens said.

"In my opinion I think this calls for actual time spent in prison."

Defence Lawyer Nikki Wawryk said her client had a tough upbringing with an "abusive" mother.

She said while living in Innisfail, his mother would constantly beat him at five-years-old, to the point where his father "kidnapped" him and brought him to Gladstone.

But shortly after his father brought him to the city, he left him.

Dennis was raised in the care of family friends and attended a "special school" Ms Wawryk said.

However, there were no supporting documents produced in court to support that Dennis suffered from any intellectual impairment.

Dennis has lived here ever since.

Ms Wawryk said her client was also a "self-confessed" alcohol addict, and, prior to his sentencing (yesterday) in court, had been up until 4am drinking.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said she took into consideration the defendant's childhood and addiction to alcohol, but believed actual time spent behind bars would be most beneficial to his recovery and deterrence.

He was ordered to spend six months in prison, to be released after serving two.

It was noted that the 48-year-old was no stranger to the courtroom or jail, with eight pages of criminal history, 73 offences against his name going back as far as the 90's and a number of stints in prison.

His easy-going nature towards prison was only made clearer after Dennis was told his sentence by Ms Ho.

He turned to his partner in the courtroom gallery, who had come to support him, with a smile on his face and said "I'll only be in jail for two months".

Quick goodbyes were swapped as the arresting police officer took Dennis into custody.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!