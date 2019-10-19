'I'll chop your head off': Vile allegations heard in court

FILE PHOTO: A young Gympie region man has been refused bail after he allegedly choked his victim and threatened to chop her head off with a tomahawk axe.

A YOUNG Gympie region man has been refused bail after he allegedly choked his victim and threatened to chop her head off with a tomahawk axe.

The 25-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court in custody on Thursday morning to face charges including choking, assault occasioning bodily harm and contravening a domestic violence order.

In making the case for bail, his lawyer told the court the man was suffering from social anxiety and depression, and needed access to medication.

The lawyer said the man had been thrown out of his house and had been essentially homeless for months.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan detailed the allegations for the two more serious charges.

The man had visited the aggrieved, who provided statement of the incidents, and had been there for "nine or ten days" before the undisclosed date of alleged offending.

The court heard he was woken by a 10-month-old baby in the house, after which he allegedly "lost it" and yelled "F--- you, you dumb c---", "I want to sleep in", "I need a break" and "If you keep being a dumb c--- I'll go and get my axe and I'll chop you up".

The man then allegedly headbutted the victim on the eyebrow and grabbed her hair before grabbing his tomahawk axe, going outside and banging it on a metal pole.

Witness neighbours were reportedly concerned and came to the scene but the man had returned inside, where he grabbed the victim around the throat with both hands and "squeezed very tightly", according to the alleged facts.

The victim's eyes "went fuzzy" and she couldn't breathe, feeling like she was going to pass out, the court heard.

The man then allegedly lifted her, slammed her head on a table, grabbed the axe again and said "I'm going to chop your head off".

Bail was refused. Mr Callaghan remanded the man in custody to appear again by videolink on December 4.