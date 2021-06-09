Menu
Workers at the Kestrel South underground mine watch the coal shearer in action.
Ignition incident halts operations at CQ underground mine

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
9th Jun 2021 6:00 PM
Longwall operations have been temporarily suspended at a Central Queensland mine following a frictional ignition event.

No workers were injured when the incident occurred in the longwall at Kestrel South underground mine near Emerald on Sunday afternoon.

A frictional ignition refers to a hot spot or spark that ignites a flammable concentration of methane.

A Kestrel Coal spokesman said the Queensland Mines Inspectorate was aware of the incident.

Resources Safety and Health Queensland was contacted for comment.

“Kestrel Coal elected to temporarily suspend longwall operations while an internal investigation was conducted into the cause of the incident,” the company spokesman said.

“The safety of our employees is our highest priority.

“Kestrel’s other underground operations are continuing and we will continue to work with the relevant authorities.”

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland president Stephen Smyth said he became aware of the incident on Wednesday.

“The union’s industry safety and health representative is attending the mine to see what has gone on, to get a report on it and get details around it,” he said.

“The longwall is shut pending an investigation by the regulator.”

cfmeu mining and energy queensland kestrel coal resources kestrel south mine mining news
Mackay Daily Mercury

