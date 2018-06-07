Menu
SHOCK RESCUE: Bendigo bank has donated a defibrillator to the Calliope community.Pictured: Calliope Rotary Club Marilyn Raymond, Alive Pharmacy Clare Stone and Calliope Community Bendigo Bank Liz Edwards.
SHOCK RESCUE: Bendigo bank has donated a defibrillator to the Calliope community.Pictured: Calliope Rotary Club Marilyn Raymond, Alive Pharmacy Clare Stone and Calliope Community Bendigo Bank Liz Edwards.
IGA defibrillator saving lives for Calliope residents

Glen Porteous
7th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

THERE is no price on saving a human life and Calliope residents can do just that now a defibrillator has been installed at the IGA shopping centre.

Calliope Rotary Club president Marilyn Rayment said she welcomed the lifesaving equipment.

"The Calliope (and District) Community Bank contacted Calliope Rotary to oversee where to put the defibrillator,” she said.

"It was located outside the glass doors of the IGA shopping centre.

"This will be handy to have for any emergency first aid.

"The instructions on the container are very user friendly.”

A defibrillator or Automated External Defibrillator is a small compact medical device used to deliver a 'shock' to a victim's heart following a sudden cardiac arrest.

It is used to 'restart' a victim's heart rhythm to keep them alive.

Calliope community bank branch secretary Robbie Williams said he was glad to support the lifesaving venture.

"This defibrillator is very central, visible and in a high-traffic area if it's ever needed,” he said.

"The defibrillators cost approximately $3000 each but that's a small price to pay when saving someone's life.”

The idea came about after a series of discussions between St John's first aiders and bank branch manager John Wessling.

There are now three defibrillators in the region; one in the Boyne Valley at the Discovery Centre, the Calliope Bowls Club and now the IGA.

