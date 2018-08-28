If you love 'em, nominate 'em

BEST INNOVATORS: GCLA operations manager Rayleen Galdal and Incredible Edibles supervisor Colette Giha Carella encouraged residents to think outside the box when nominating.

BEST INNOVATORS: GCLA operations manager Rayleen Galdal and Incredible Edibles supervisor Colette Giha Carella encouraged residents to think outside the box when nominating. Glen Porteous

INNOVATION is an important key to any successful business and Gladstone Community Linking Agency proved its worth winning an award in last year's Best in Business.

Thinking outside the box and providing a first-time service to the Gladstone community helped to clinch the GCLA its Innovation Award for 2017.

GCLA chief executive Tracey Alexander said the recognition of its catering company Incredible Edibles winning the award showed the social enterprise program was reaping rewards.

"We won the Innovation Award, recognising Incredible Edibles, our catering company, for its role as a social enterprise,” Ms Alexander said.

"Its primary purpose is to create the opportunity of paid employment for local people with a disability who might find it a challenge to participate in a work life.”

The social enterprise program was not about making money for a business but to be self-sustaining and offer employment for people with a disability.

Incredible Edibles supervisor Colette Giha Carella said the community program not only netted them a Gladstone first-time innovation but also a nomination and eventually a Best in Business award.

"Twelve months ago people probably had never heard of doing a social enterprise program and now the team has grown its catering capacity for race events, weddings, corporate meetings all the way through to large corporate meetings,” Ms Giha Carella said.

"Gladstone residents should get behind nominating local businesses for Best in Business awards and let them know they are doing a great job for the community.”

Nominations are open for Best in Business awards, forms can be submitted either to The Observer, 130 Auckland St, Gladstone, or mailed to The 2018 Best in Business Awards, PO Box 351, Gladstone.

Forms will be printed in The Observer two weekdays a week and every Saturday. Nominations close on September 22.