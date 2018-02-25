“If you cut off the fish’s head then you lose your head”

Preparing for Chinese New Year are (from left) Nancy and Daphne Fung.

TOOWOOMBA'S Chinese New Year celebrations will be held this Sunday at the Goods Shed.

It involved hundreds of families gathering for food, dancing, games and fun.

The Chronicle met with organisers, Daphne and Nancy Fung, talk about symbolism behind the event.

Daphne Fung

We have started Year of the Rat which is good for business or anything that is involved with your material world like investments, work, your house.

Rats are always busy accumulating and planning for winter.

Last year was the Year of the Pig, when we gorge ourselves.

Now you have finished gorging yourself, so you have to get down and do some work.

The rat is the start of the 12-year cycle and the pig is the end.

Different years mean different things.

The Year of the Tiger is usually a very bitter year, a harsh year, that is when you tend to not do anything new.

The Year of the Horse is good for gambling.

Superstition is as important as you want it to be.

If you take things too seriously you are not living.

Living is about being creative and expecting the unexpected.

In the beginning of the year everyone makes their new year resolutions, they read their astrology, see what is coming for them, then one week after that they have forgotten about it.

Read it, have a few laughs then forget about it.

Nancy Fung

There are lots of customs.

You always get your hair cut before the new year.

You never clean your house on New Year's Day or in the few days after, otherwise you will sweep away all your good luck.

Chinese New Year is all about spending time with your family, much like Christmas is in western countries.

We have lots of food and those dishes symbolise different things.

We eat noodles that symbolise long life - you must have noodles on the day.

Eating chicken or eggs will bring fertility and make sure you have lots of children.

Eating fish brings abundance from the seas, so you'll never go hungry.

But there is a catch.

If you want to eat fish you cannot get a fillet from the shop, you need to cook the whole fish, including the head, the fins and the tail.

If you cut off the fish's head before you cook it then you will lose your head.

I'm not sure what you lose if you cut off the tail but I am sure it cannot be good.

Rice is very important was well, it symbolises abundance on the earth.

Cumquats bring fortune.

Their name, translated into Cantonese means 'gold bullion' so a lot of business will have small cumquat plants in front of their shop to bring wealth.

The Chinese New Years celebrations run from 10am-2pm, Sunday, at the Goods Shed. Entry is free.