If you catch this fish, don't throw it back

PRIZED CATCH: The Q-Air Port of Gladstone bounty fish is a gold spotted rock cod caught and released at Turtle Island in Gladstone Harbour. It is worth $5000 if caught in the next 12 months and worth $20,000 if caught during the 2020 Boyne Tannum HookUp. Contributed

ANGLERS suffering fishing withdrawals after the Boyne Tannum HookUp need not despair as there's still chances to win thousands in prize money.

The Gladstone Area Water Board's nine pink-tagged HookUp barramundi released into Lake Awoonga over the past three years will all be worth $1000 each during the next 12 months and then $5000 across the three days of the 2020 HookUp.

The Q-Air Port of Gladstone bounty fish - a gold spotted rock cod caught and released at Turtle Island in Gladstone Harbour - is worth $5000 if caught in the next 12 months.

But the prizes don't end there, with HookUp vice president Andrew Davis revealing the bounty on the Gladstone Harbour fish (pictured) will double at next year's event.

"The event isn't completely over and those companies have committed to those prizes for the next 12 months," Mr Davis said.

"We'd love to see someone catch those fish. They will jackpot next year if not caught and the bounty fish will increase to $20,000."

Mr Davis said the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp left a positive legacy which was made possible by locals and sponsors contributing towards HookUp's strategy to enhance fishing tourism.

"Some of our sponsors are doing it a bit tough with the downturn in the economy, but without hesitation they've put their hand in the back pocket to support the event," he said.

"The visitors were impressed and loved their stay. This isn't possible without the help of our community and business owners leveraging from Australia's biggest fishing competition and pinking it up with town pride."

HookUp is working with the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the new not-for-profit hub to secure a Goondoon St shop front that has been vacant for some time in order to provide a location to promote the event.

One of the initiatives HookUp is working on is to develop a family fishing map of the area to provide recreational boaties and anglers an idea of the closest boat trailer parking, tackle shops, boat ramps, ice, fuel and other fishing essentials.

For more information on the bounty fish visit boynetannumhookup.com.au.