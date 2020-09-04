A Gladstone woman pinched and bit her partner before threatening to punch him if he called the police.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to breaching a domestic violence order.

The woman has an order with a good behaviour condition which was breached on July 5.

The victim told police about 11.30am the couple had had returned home with one other person and the defendant had stayed in the car before stomping up the front stairs.

The defendant went to the bathroom and got into the bath tub fully clothed and yelled “bath me”, but the victim declined.

The victim said then he was sitting on the couch when the defendant pinched him on the stomach a number of times before biting him on the shoulder.

He called in the other person and told the defendant to stop.

The pair went to take the third person home when the defendant stood at the top of the stairs stomping and carrying on.

The victim asked the third person to call the police and the defendant said “if you call the police I’ll punch you”.

The victim had red marks on his stomach where he’d been pinched and also on his shoulder.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland tendered a mental health report to the court.

She said her client had schizophrenia and anxiety but was not medicated for these.

Ms Wierland said her client didn’t have an explanation for her behaviour, only that she was “cranky” and took it out on her partner.

She said the woman had since realised she needed intervention and had engaged with Headspace and Women’s Health and had apologised for her behaviour.

The woman was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment with immediate parole.

