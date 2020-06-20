Menu
Williams the Shoeman Kin Kora staff member Fiona Lowry and manager Kyle Stubberfield.
If the shoe fits, wear it

Rodney Stevens
rodneystevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Jun 2020 7:00 PM
WEARING an ill-fitting pair of shoes is just as awkward as uncomfortable underwear and Kyle Stubberfield can help.

The Williams the Shoeman Kin Kora manager said getting the finer details right are the key to a perfectly fitted shoe.

With a team of experienced staff, who love their jobs, Mr Stubberfield said getting that comfortable fit wasn’t a challenge.

“The customer is our biggest motivation,” he said.

“Our ‘mission’ is to help them find their perfect shoes, their ‘hero’ shoe.

“We have a great team with a wealth of knowledge, we work for a great company and we love to help our customers as much as we can.”

The most common question people ask is about size range.

“The most common questions is of course what size do we go up to,” he said.

“So for everyone out there, our men’s shoes go up to a 12-13 and our women’s shoes go up to an 11-12.”

Like fashion, Mr Stubberfield said shoes have definite trends.

“This season is all about the details,” he said.

“Cool Autumn tones, statement prints and seriously luxe silhouettes make it easy to up your winter style game.

“Williams is your local go to for comfortable and stylish seasonal shoes and boots.

“As well as offering a wide range of all year round work and school shoes.”

Like all retailers, COVID-19 has been a challenge for Mr Stubberfield.

“We coped with COVID-19 like everyone else, and just took it one day at a time,” he said.

“We are looking forward to getting back to business as usual though.”

