‘If I can’t have you, no one can’: DV claims against man

An alleged domestic violence offender has been accused of sexual coercion saying "if I can't have you, no one can" to his victim.

The man, 36, made a bail application on May 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court after being charged with breaching a domestic violence order.

READ MORE:How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the defendant was accused of sexual coercion after the victim told the defendant she did not want to have sex and the defendant saying "if I can't have you, no one can".

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said the man was also accused of grabbing the victim's wrist and squeezing, causing her pain.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client was contesting the facts, saying his offending was predominantly contacting the victim and a verbal argument about child custody arrangements.

He said his client worked as a machine operator and truck driver.

Mr Fox said the defendant allegedly committed offences during the operational period of a probation order.

The man's matters were adjourned to July 7 after briefs of evidence were ordered and bail granted.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Other court news:

DV offender rapes former wife's sister after a party

DV offender 'bumped' into victim outside her workplace

Accused car thief claims to have 'little care' for law