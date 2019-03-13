Idol favourite ready to rock Gladstone

ROCKING: Australian Idol favourite has included a show in Gladstone on his latest tour.

AFTER 15 years on the Australian music scene Shannon Noll is set to celebrate his career with a regional tour that includes a show in Gladstone.

The tour will see Noll perform a mix of old and new songs at a handful of regional and suburban venues.

His set list is expected to include songs from his most recent album, Unbroken, which was his first release in seven years.

Noll's fifth album was his way to declare he still has passion, dedication and the gutsy voice that he's known for.

"It's been a testing time for me in the past few years, just trying to adapt and survive,” he said.

"So it's just to say I'm still going and that it would take more than that to stop me.”

After releasing the album Noll said he couldn't wait to play his new material live.

"There were a couple of years where I didn't play as much, but that has revitalised me,” he said.

"I'm a bit more in the moment again and enjoying what's happening, rather than worrying about what's around the corner.

"I'm singing better than I ever have and the band is cooking, it's back to being lots of fun.”

Fourteen years after his appearance on Australian Idol, Noll returned to the small screen last year to compete in the fourth season of I'm a Celebrity Get Me out of Here, taking out the runner-up position.