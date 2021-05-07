Identity revealed: Hackers’ attack on Qld private hospitals

Hackers have claimed responsibility for a cyber-attack that sent four private hospitals and aged care facilities into a technology meltdown.

UnitingCare revealed in a statement released on Wednesday that the attack came from the same group that targeted tech giant Apple and stole confidential information, known as REvil/Sodin.

The Wesley Hospital has also been impacted. Picture: Mark Cranitch..

The cyber-attack occurred on Anzac Day, and impacted the Wesley and St Andrews War Memorial hospitals in Brisbane, Buderim Private Hospital on the Sunshine Coast and St Stephen's Hospital in Hervey Bay.

The attack forced staff to switch to paper-based operations.

"We can confirm that the external group claiming responsibility for this incident has identified themselves as REvil/Sodin," the UnitingCare statement read.

"Due to the recency of the incident, it is not possible to provide a resolution time frame at this stage, however we can confirm that we are making significant progress towards securing, cleansing, and recovering our systems.

The cyber attack has impacted a number of private hospitals around the state. Picture: David Clark

"Some systems have already been reinstated with cyber security testing now underway.

"With the assistance of leading experts and advisers, we are conducting a thorough investigation into whether patient, client, resident or employee information has been breached. This investigation is continuing and we will continue to keep the people we care for updated in this regard, in addition to employees, regulators and other stakeholders.

"At this point in time, we do not have any evidence that the health and safety of our patients, residents or clients has been in any way compromised as a result of this cyber incident."

