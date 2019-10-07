INCREDIBLE PHOTOS: Is mysterious 8-metre snake skin real?

Stuart Morris at his Redlynch home with a massive scrub python skin he found along Freshwater Creek. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

THE identity of a huge snake skin found in Queensland has been revealed.

Snake catcher Dave Walton said the origin of the snake was South East Asia.

"That looks like a reticulated python," Mr Walton said.

How the skin ended up in grassland in Cairns, where it was discovered by Redlynch resident Stuart Morris during a morning walk, is yet to be revealed.

Mr Walton also said the importation of such an animal skin could be illegal.

The reticulated python is registered as an Appendix II species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Redlynch resident Stuart Morris went for his regular morning walk along Kamerunga Rd at Freshwater last Tuesday afternoon when he spotted something odd in the grass at Ryan Weare Park, near the Freshwater-Brinsmead roundabout.

Mr Morris initially thought he had found skin that had been shed by a scrub python, and took it home to measure it.

"It's about 400mm wide in the middle, and 6.8m long, with what I've got," he said.

"But it doesn't include the tail going into a point bit, nor the head. So I think the python may have been 8m long."

Stuart Morris lies nest to the scrub python skin thought to be almost 8 metres long.

Mr Morris's impressive discovery took a grim turn, however, after he soon realised the fresh skin had not been shed - as it was too thick - and rather, it appeared the reptile may have been skinned by a person.

"Why would someone do that?" he said. "You can see it's been cut, where someone has actually cut the snake open."

Mr Morris was planned to report his find to the Department of Environment and Science today, as it is illegal to kill snakes in Queensland.

He said it was a shame such a large animal had to die in such a gruesome manner.

"I love pythons, and have rescued quite a few over the years," he said.

To report a wildlife incident to the Department of Environment and Science, call 1300 130 372. for injured, sick or orphaned wildlife, contact 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).