Identity of man who died in Aldoga motorbike crash revealed

The man who died in a motorbike crash in Aldoga on Wednesday morning has been identified as a 26-year-old South Brisbane man.

Emergency services were called to Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd just after midnight where a motorbike had left the road and crashed at the side of the hwy.

The motorbike rider, 26, was declared dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2100263512 within the online suspicious activity form.