Identity of man found deceased on highway at Midgee revealed

The man found deceased on the Bruce Hwy at Midgee on Monday morning has been identified as a 34-year-old Gladstone man.

Emergency services were called to the Bruce Hwy, near the intersection of Moglino Rd, around 1.40am, after a man’s body was found on the side of the highway.

The man’s car, a blue sedan, was parked a short distance up the road, just metres from where the body was found.

The cause of the man’s death is yet to be determined.

It does appear he was struck by a vehicle.

At this stage police do not believe any other vehicles were involved.

Investigations continue.