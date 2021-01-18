Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Matthew Barrett was killed in a crash at Chatsworth on Saturday morning.
Matthew Barrett was killed in a crash at Chatsworth on Saturday morning.
News

Identity of motorcyclist killed in Gympie crash revealed

Carlie Walker
17th Jan 2021 1:00 PM | Updated: 18th Jan 2021 4:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Fraser Coast man tragically killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Saturday has been named.

Glenwood's Matthew Barrett was killed in the crash on Old Maryborough Rd at Chatsworth about 7.30am on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people in the car - the driver, a 55-year-old man and a 51-year-old female passenger, both from Caboolture, were not physically injured.

Anyone with further information or who may have relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact Police Link on 131 444 or online here.

crash fraser coast glenwood
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What this indie-folk duo thought of Gladstone audience

        Premium Content What this indie-folk duo thought of Gladstone audience

        Music The Dreggs also shared information on their upcoming tour.

        20 PHOTOS: Festival of Summer Sounds

        Premium Content 20 PHOTOS: Festival of Summer Sounds

        Music The Festival of Summer Sounds rolled on and last night it was the adult’s turn to...

        MORNING REWIND: The biggest stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: The biggest stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on all the news from yesterday, January 16.

        LAST CHANCE: Vote for this CQ gem in the 2021 Hottest 100

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Vote for this CQ gem in the 2021 Hottest 100

        Music “It would be a good chance to support regional music.”