Logan trio (l to r) Samuel Tumua Fenunuti, Tithing Keresoma Faagase and Earnest Tumanu Fotomau, accompanied by their lawyer, leave Coolangatta Magistrates Court where they each faced a charge of failing to comply with a COVID-19 Queensland border direction.
Crime

Identified: Three men accused of COVID border deception

by Greg Stolz
28th Sep 2020 10:38 AM
Three Logan men accused of misleading authorities about having visited COVID-ravaged Melbourne have faced court.

The three were charged last month, around the same time the infamous Logan trio of women allegedly lied their way back into Queensland after also visiting Melbourne.

Police at the time said they were alerted to the situation after one of the men revealed he "had been exposed to people in Melbourne".

Questioning revealed the two others had travelled from the COVID-19 hotspot area, it was alleged.

The men were nabbed at a Gold Coast border checkpoint on August 3 and ordered into hotel quarantine.

Tithing Keresoma Faagase, 29, Samuel Tumua Fenunuti, 25, and Earnest Tumanu Lotomau, 23, faced Coolangatta Magistrates Court on Monday charged with failing to comply with a COVID-19 Queensland border direction.

Fenunuti wore a black face mask for his appearance.

The case was adjourned until October 19 when the men are expected to enter a plea.

