Ideal weather for second round of CQ mountain bike series

HALLMARK: Gladstone's Sean Hall will be one to watch on Sunday in a field that will total more than 50 riders.

HALLMARK: Gladstone's Sean Hall will be one to watch on Sunday in a field that will total more than 50 riders. Vanessa Jarrett

MOUNTAIN BIKES: Ideal weather is expected to greet a large field of riders for round two of the Central Queensland Cross Country Mountain Bike Series on Sunday.

Hosted by the Gladstone Mountain Bike Club, racing will start at 8am at the Gladstone Mountain Bike Park at the end of Koowin Drive, Kirkwood.

Club president Brenden Sykes said competition regulars Seam Hall and Mick England would be hard to beat in the Elite Men category.

"Masters and Super Masters had the biggest fields for round one with some quality racing from both classes with a few local riders leading the way," Sykes said.

"We are hoping to attract more than 50 riders for the event and with the weather forecast to be between for 17 and 25 degrees, it should make for an excellent morning of racing and viewing."

Sykes explained there will be two new sections of trail in the course for this round which will offer new challenges for the more skilled riders.

"The course is approximately 8.2km in length and is either a two or three-lap race depending on the category," he said.

"We will have 11 different categories ranging from Novice to Elite Men and Elite Women."

The novice and junior classes will race a shortened course which will still provide some good challenges.