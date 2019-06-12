Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HALLMARK: Gladstone's Sean Hall will be one to watch on Sunday in a field that will total more than 50 riders.
HALLMARK: Gladstone's Sean Hall will be one to watch on Sunday in a field that will total more than 50 riders. Vanessa Jarrett
Cycling & MTB

Ideal weather for second round of CQ mountain bike series

NICK KOSSATCH
by
12th Jun 2019 12:04 PM | Updated: 12:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOUNTAIN BIKES: Ideal weather is expected to greet a large field of riders for round two of the Central Queensland Cross Country Mountain Bike Series on Sunday.

Hosted by the Gladstone Mountain Bike Club, racing will start at 8am at the Gladstone Mountain Bike Park at the end of Koowin Drive, Kirkwood.

Club president Brenden Sykes said competition regulars Seam Hall and Mick England would be hard to beat in the Elite Men category.

"Masters and Super Masters had the biggest fields for round one with some quality racing from both classes with a few local riders leading the way," Sykes said.

"We are hoping to attract more than 50 riders for the event and with the weather forecast to be between for 17 and 25 degrees, it should make for an excellent morning of racing and viewing."

Sykes explained there will be two new sections of trail in the course for this round which will offer new challenges for the more skilled riders.

"The course is approximately 8.2km in length and is either a two or three-lap race depending on the category," he said.

"We will have 11 different categories ranging from Novice to Elite Men and Elite Women."

The novice and junior classes will race a shortened course which will still provide some good challenges.

More Stories

gladstone mountain bike club mountain bike australia naitonal cup mountain bike queensland
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Football CQ teams warned of potential referee boycott

    premium_icon Football CQ teams warned of potential referee boycott

    Soccer SOCCER: WORK is being done to prevent a potential soccer referee walkout from Football central Queensland Premier League senior games this weekend.

    STATE BUDGET: Butcher's take on what it means for Gladstone

    premium_icon STATE BUDGET: Butcher's take on what it means for Gladstone

    News A snapshot of what Gladstone will receive from the 2019/20 budget.

    Kirkwood controlled blaze to help protect homes in future

    premium_icon Kirkwood controlled blaze to help protect homes in future

    News The hazard reduction burns within the Mount Maurice State Forest

    GALLERY: Army cadets out in force for training

    premium_icon GALLERY: Army cadets out in force for training

    Community 30 cadets spent the time living under tents with no technology