'Ideal Christmas gift': SUNfest tickets on sale tomorrow

SUNFEST: Laser Skirmish at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.Ross Currie, 11, Daniel Suter, 11, and Sebastian Hurcum, 12.

TICKETS for SUNfest 2018 will go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, so today's the day to help your children plan what activities they'd like to participate in during the 12-day program.

SUNfest 2018 will be held from January 8-19 for youth aged 11 to 17, providing a fun-filled program of events and activities across the Gladstone Region.

Next year's program will feature a diversity of new events, including STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) related activities, alongside regular activities that prove popular each year.

Youngsters keen to participate in SUNfest are urged to browse the program in readiness to secure their bookings early, with tickets on sale from 9am tomorrow.

Riley Nicholls, 11. Rock climbing at SUNfest in Tannum Sands. Paul Braven GLA120117SUNFEST

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said tickets were expected to sell fast with limited places available for some activities.

"The 2018 SUNfest program offers a selection of activities, events and workshops which have been chosen to appeal to our 11 to 17-year-old residents,” Cr Burnett said.

"There are some exciting new additions to the 2018 SUNfest program including activities involving coding, technology, engineering and computer design.”

Gladstone kids show off their skateboard art. L-R Miller Breslin, Eli Donohoe, Lachlan Watt, Jacob Harris, Logan Crosby, Blake Laner and Ashton Williams. Matt Harris

Councillor Cindi Bush said SUNfest tickets were ideal Christmas gifts and could be purchased online, by phone, or in person at various Gladstone Regional Council centres.

"SUNfest 2018 can take the hassle out of buying Christmas gifts for teenagers and are ideal, quick and easy presents to purchase,” Cr Bush said.

"There's something to suit different interests from adrenaline-pumping and sporting activities to cooking, photography, drama, craft, make up, fishing, dance, music and art.

"Fun workshops offer the chance to make new friends, learn a new skill or try something different across our region.”

Some of the other new additions to the 2018 program include drama games, yoga, cricket, flower crown design, Crossfit and magazine design.

"Activities which prove popular each year are again on offer for our younger generations to enjoy,” Cr Bush said.

Tickets can be booked online at www.gladecc.com.au, over the phone on 4972 2822, in person at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, Council's Miriam Vale, Calliope or Gladstone offices, Mount Larcom or Agnes Water Rural Transaction Centres, or at the Boyne Tannum Community Centre.