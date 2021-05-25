Icy blast to hit Melbourne

Temperatures are predicted to plummet in the nation’s southeast and Victorians are among those set to shiver.

The reprieve from cold, frosty nights has been short-lived with the temperature set to drop dramatically this weekend.

The weather bureau warned on Tuesday the mercury would fall again due to a cold front after the gusty conditions that battered parts of Victoria cleared.

Senior meteorologist Chris Arvier said the nation’s southeast would experience some “very, very cold nights” this weekend.

The temperature in Melbourne is expected to drop to just 4C early on Sunday.

In Melbourne’s outer suburbs it will be even colder, with Scoresby in the east bracing for a minimum temperature of 2C on Sunday and 3C at Avalon. If it does only reach 4C in the city on Sunday, it would be the coldest day of the year for Melburnians.

An icy blast will lash the southeast. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Geraghty

Snow will also start fall in the Snowy Mountains and Victorian alpine regions on Tuesday night and lower to 600m in Tasmania by Friday.

“We could see some widespread inland frost across the weekend, as it’s a very chilly start throughout the state,” Mr Arvier said.

“(There’s) very cold air behind this change, so we’re looking at a cold and blustery day on Wednesday with a few light showers for Melbourne.

“The temperature is going to fall even further as we get in towards the weekend.

“We do enter quite a settled weather pattern after this cold front moves through, and as we look ahead to the weekend, we’ll get some very stable days. (There) will be nice, sunny but cool days over the weekend but we are looking at some very, very cold nights.”

It comes as wild weather threatened to lash the nation’s southeast on Tuesday.

Severe weather warnings for damaging winds were issued for parts of the Snowy Mountains, the ACT, southern and alpine Victoria, and Kangaroo Island and southeast coastal South Australia.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a dangerous wind warning for parts of Victoria.

Gusts of up to 117km/h have already been recorded at Mount William in Victoria, while Ben Nevis was hit by winds of 93km/h and Tullamarine 83km/h.

Mr Arvier said between 15 and 25mm of rain could also be expected for inland areas, and there is the possibility of some offshore thunderstorms as the front crosses Victoria.

He said up to 50mm could fall in alpine regions.

The weather bureau has warned winds averaging 60 to 70km/h, with peak gusts of up to 100km/h, are expected to hit Central, South West and parts of East Gippsland, North Central, North East and West, and South Gippsland forecast districts during Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

The damaging winds are likely to extend on Tuesday afternoon to the eastern ranges, where the bureau warns gales could reach up to 110 km/h above 1200m.

A follow-up trough will reach the southwest and Bass coasts during Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Rain radar at 1pm in Victoria on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

“Strong west to north-westerly winds averaging 30 to 50km/h are likely to develop over the southwest coast Tuesday night, with peak gusts around 90km/h, mostly associated with showers or thunderstorms, extending to the Bass Coast early on Wednesday morning,” the bureau said.

The State Emergency Service said people should avoid driving if possible, and if conditions did become dangerous, motorists should pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater.

Loose items, including outdoor settings and trampolines, should be safely secured, and vehicles should be moved away from trees.

A cold front will move through the state from Wednesday, with a very high chance of showers for Melbourne and the mercury unlikely to get higher than 15C.

It will be cold elsewhere. For instance, temperatures Canberra will drop below freezing with a low of -3C expected.

In Hobart it will get down to 5C on Saturday, and a low of 10C is forecast for both days in Sydney.

Originally published as Icy blast to hit Melbourne