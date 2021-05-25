Iconic YouTube video sells for $980k

The iconic YouTube video "Charlie bit my finger" has sold as a non-fungible token for over $US760,000 ($A980,000) - becoming the latest piece of internet history to cash in on the NFT craze.

It's unclear who won the auction, which took place on CharlieBitMe.com, but a bidding war between users "3fmusic" and "mememaster" sent the price soaring, before 3fmusic ultimately won out for $US760,999 ($A980,000).

The YouTube video, which has been watched more than 880 million times since it was posted in 2007, will be deleted from the site, the family behind the video previously told the Post.

"NFTs is the new thing," star of the video Charlie Davies-Carr, now 14, said in an interview last week with the Post from the family home in Marlow, England, about 30 miles from London.

"When we posted, YouTube was the new thing, but now NFTs is the exciting new thing."

NFTs are digital assets that represent ownership of virtual items like art and sports memorabilia, acting as a certificate of authenticity. Ownership of NFTs is recorded on a blockchain network, which supports cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether.

Charlie and brother Harry, now 17, aren't alone in their efforts to cash in on their early internet fame. Others, including the so-called Disaster Girl, have turned their pieces of internet history into NFTs and sold them at staggering prices.

The pieces of digital art, from memes and videos to virtual homes, have fetched eye-popping prices at auctions in recent months. The movement has caught so much attention that major, centuries-old auction houses like Sotheby's and Christie's have now sold NFTs.

"We were one of the first to embrace YouTube and we're being one of the first to embrace NFT's and cryptos," Howard Davies-Carr, Charlie and Harry's father who recorded and posted the original video when his sons were 1 and 3, told the Post last week.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Iconic YouTube video sells for $980k