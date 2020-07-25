‘Iconic’ return: Bunnings snags return to the Port City

GPC apprentice Keagan Yasso picked up tools of a different kind to help out at the Bunnings Warehouse sausage sizzle this morning.

SOME people may say there is nothing more iconic than a Bunnings snag on a Saturday morning and they are back following a COVID-19 interruption.

The barbecues were fired up at the Bunnings Gladstone store early this morning, with Port Curtis Rotary Club the first organisation to cater for a sausage sizzle needs.

All profits from this morning's Bunnings Warehouse sausage sizzle are going towards local men's health initiatives.

All funds from this morning's cook up would be donated to local men's health organisations, something which the Community Services Director of Port Curtis Rotary said was important.

"We are all very proud to be working with Bunnings and to be able to put this on for the community," Greg Seeds said.

"Rotary Club will contribute the funds raised today towards men's health, that is what it's all about, so we'll be using that for various programs we run.

Mr Seeds said the morning of sausage sizzle sales had been very steady and he was working with a fantastic team.

"We have been backed up here by the Port Authority, who have supplied us some apprentices who are helping the Rotary Club out," he said.

"We have had apprentices from GPC, it hasn't been over the top which is good because we wouldn't have been able to handle it given the COVID-19 safety rules in place.

"If we were getting smashed the customers would be angry and we don't want that, we want the customers to get served as quickly as possible."

GPC apprentices ensured they kept social distance even while preparing Bunnings snags for the masses this morning.

Adam Richardson and Tash Baker were on a day out and the pair agreed there is nothing more iconic than a 'Bunnings snag'.

"It is good that they're back, I've seen more than a few people coming down and getting a snag," Mr Richardson said.

"It seems like a pretty iconic thing for people to do."