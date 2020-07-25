Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GPC apprentice Keagan Yasso picked up tools of a different kind to help out at the Bunnings Warehouse sausage sizzle this morning.
GPC apprentice Keagan Yasso picked up tools of a different kind to help out at the Bunnings Warehouse sausage sizzle this morning.
News

‘Iconic’ return: Bunnings snags return to the Port City

Jacobbe Mcbride
Jacobbe McBride
25th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOME people may say there is nothing more iconic than a Bunnings snag on a Saturday morning and they are back following a COVID-19 interruption.

The barbecues were fired up at the Bunnings Gladstone store early this morning, with Port Curtis Rotary Club the first organisation to cater for a sausage sizzle needs.

All profits from this morning's Bunnings Warehouse sausage sizzle are going towards local men's health initiatives.
All profits from this morning's Bunnings Warehouse sausage sizzle are going towards local men's health initiatives.

All funds from this morning's cook up would be donated to local men's health organisations, something which the Community Services Director of Port Curtis Rotary said was important.

"We are all very proud to be working with Bunnings and to be able to put this on for the community," Greg Seeds said.

"Rotary Club will contribute the funds raised today towards men's health, that is what it's all about, so we'll be using that for various programs we run.

Some shoppers could not resist a drop of sauce this morning at the Bunnings Warehouse sausage sizzle, the first back since COVID-19.
Some shoppers could not resist a drop of sauce this morning at the Bunnings Warehouse sausage sizzle, the first back since COVID-19.

 

Mr Seeds said the morning of sausage sizzle sales had been very steady and he was working with a fantastic team.

"We have been backed up here by the Port Authority, who have supplied us some apprentices who are helping the Rotary Club out," he said.

"We have had apprentices from GPC, it hasn't been over the top which is good because we wouldn't have been able to handle it given the COVID-19 safety rules in place.

"If we were getting smashed the customers would be angry and we don't want that, we want the customers to get served as quickly as possible."

GPC apprentices ensured they kept social distance even while preparing Bunnings snags for the masses this morning.
GPC apprentices ensured they kept social distance even while preparing Bunnings snags for the masses this morning.

Adam Richardson and Tash Baker were on a day out and the pair agreed there is nothing more iconic than a 'Bunnings snag'.

"It is good that they're back, I've seen more than a few people coming down and getting a snag," Mr Richardson said.

"It seems like a pretty iconic thing for people to do."

Adam Richardson and Tash Baker agreed there was nothing more iconic than a Bunnings snag on a Saturday morning.
Adam Richardson and Tash Baker agreed there was nothing more iconic than a Bunnings snag on a Saturday morning.

More Stories

bunnings snag bunnings warehouse gladstone covid-19 gladstone ports corportation gladtsone rotary club
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More than 100 traffic offences come back to bite mum

        premium_icon More than 100 traffic offences come back to bite mum

        Crime Her significant criminal and traffic history was what ultimately led her to time behind bars.

        EARLY ACCESS: Register now to access rates relief

        premium_icon EARLY ACCESS: Register now to access rates relief

        News FIND out how you can access the Gladstone Regional Council’s ten per cent discount...

        CRASH: Early morning incident has paramedics on high alert

        premium_icon CRASH: Early morning incident has paramedics on high alert

        News Queensland Ambulance Service was tasked with responding to a single vehicle crash...

        New pathway to be built at popular park

        premium_icon New pathway to be built at popular park

        Community The walkway will create a loop of the picturesque parkland.