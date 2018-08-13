Iconic Raglan farming station celebrates 150th anniversary

150 YEARS: MP Ken O'Dowd presented L-R Andrew Creed, Elizabeth Dowling and Ron Creed with a plaque from ACFSA

IT WAS a celebration 150 years in the making but sadly the main organiser of the event never lived to see it.

Fifth generation farmer Ron Creed said his mother Leonie was the driving force behind the sesquicentennial anniversary of the the family's time on the land.

"Mum was really looking forward to it, she set the date," he said.

"But while she was getting things ready she suddenly passed away.

"Exactly one year ago to the day, on the property's 149th anniversary."

On August 10, 1868, brothers Thomas and George Creed purchased Langmorn Run at Raglan.

Today the property has grown to 10,500 hectares (26,000 acres).

"It was good growing up here, it's still good," Mr Creed said.

"We struggled at times but we learnt to survive, we've worked hard over the years."

Today the property has diversified into tourism, with 17 rooms and 74 beds.

Every week one or two Contiki buses come to visit.

"That was mum's idea, too," he said.

"She loved entertaining people and looking after them.

"The tourists say visiting a working cattle property is the highlight of their trip, they love it."

On Saturday, the family invited more than 300 friends and guests to the Old Station to celebrate its milestone event.

Buses took visitors on guided tours of the farm, including the three original homesteads before returning to the large hall at Old Station for lunch.

Former CEO of Gladstone Regional Council Graeme Kanofski introduced various speakers, including Wendy Bowkett, nee Creed, who provided the background of the family and property's history.

Indigenous representatives Lurl Henderson and Fred Conwaypresented the family with crow ash trees.

Ms Henderson said the local tribes had nicknamed the area 'The Valley of the Giants' after the original settlers arrived.

"They were such big and massive men," she said.

"They all stood over six feet tall and George was six foot seven."

Speeches were also made by Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Senator Matt Canavan.

Mr O'Dowd presented the family with a plaque from the Australian Century Farm and Station Awards (ACSFA), an organisation dedicated to preserving national agricultural heritage.

Former Calliope Shire councillor, mayor and Gladstone MP Liz Cunningham was on hand to unveil a memorial plaque mounted on a plinth.

Mr Creed said it was a great day.

"It was good to hear all the stories and it was amazing how much more information came forward from the people who visited," he said. "Mum would have loved to have been here."