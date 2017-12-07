Bernie's still drinking at the Digger's Arms

Bernie O'Brien is a regular at the Digger's Arm Pub in Calliope, which has recently gone into receivership.

YOU'D be hard-pressed to find a happier pub-goer than Calliope's Bernie O'Brien.

The retired truck driver and former postie boy has lived at the Calliope Caravan Park for 31 years.

Every morning, he's the first customer in the door at the Digger's Arms Hotel for his four pints.

"It's always been a good pub," he said.

"There wouldn't be a pub around in Gladstone older than this."

The Digger's Arms was the first pub in Calliope and has remained at the same site for more than 150 years.

It has spent the last six months in receivership, but made headlines today when the news broke that new owners will be taking over in two weeks.

Cook Karen Stoddart, who has lived in Calliope for 45 years, said the best part about working at the pub was seeing familiar friendly faces.

"Everyone sticks their head in and waves to you and chats away and gives you a bit of cheek," she said.

"I like this sort of environment."

The late Calliope resident Wally Wright was also a well-known daily visitor, more than 20 years ago.

A bust created in his memory sits behind the counter.

Mr Wright was a former cleaner - back when Billy Green owned the pub - and was known for his saying "You Know I".