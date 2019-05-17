'Iconic place': Project promised for 250th anniversary

FOCAL POINT: The LNP has promised $1 million to fund an interpretive centre at Town of 1770.

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd has promised a re-elected LNP Government will deliver $1 million in funding to help build an interpretive centre at Town of 1770.

The funding would ensure the local community has a significant, long-term centrepiece to mark the birthplace of Queensland, to commemorate the milestone of the 250th anniversary of Lt James Cook's landing and to bolster the region's tourism industry.

He said the $1 million in funding would be used to help build a planned Legacy Project, which will incorporate an interpretive centre with three core exhibits - exploration surrounding the historic landing of the HMB Endeavour in the Town of 1770, nature and landscape, and indigenous culture.

"Town of 1770 was the first place Lt James Cook landed in Queensland, and was his second landing spot in Australia, making it an incredibly important location in our nation's history,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"Just as important as his landing is the history and culture of the First Nations people who lived in the area at that time.

"The interpretive centre will showcase the story of those First Nations people and feature indigenous culture and an art gallery, as well as a yarning circle nearby.

"It will be an iconic place where people from all over the world can come and learn about one of the most significant places and times in our nation's history and get an understanding of the area's importance.

"While next year's festival will be a huge and immediate tourist drawcard for the region, the interpretive centre will be a long-term asset to the community and a point of interest for visitors for years to come.

"Presenting the area's unique history in an easily accessible format will bolster the entire region's tourism profile, which means more support for local tourism operators, small businesses and new and secure jobs for the region.”