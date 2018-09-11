Iconic waterfront landmark back to its former glory

The East Shores Waterfall came back online this week after running dry late last year due to Gladstone Ports Corporation identifying a hole in its pipes.

IT TOOK the best part of 10 months to fix but the waterfall is now flowing at East Shores after it came back online this week.

The waterfall was temporarily shut down late last year after Gladstone Ports Corporation found a hole in its piping.

The hole caused water to leak across the road and walkway at East Shores, forcing the waterfall to be turned off to ensure the safety of visitors to the parkland precinct.

After a number of investigations, contractors were engaged to pursue the option of replacing the waterfall's feed line.

GPC chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said the project was successfully completed this week.

"Contractors were able to drill through the rock, establishing a new pathway for pipe to be installed," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"The pipe has now been fed through, connecting the ponds, and returning the waterfall to its former glory.

"We are thrilled the restoration works were successful and would like to thank park users for their patience while the works were undertaken."

The waterfall has been a popular feature of the Auckland Hill and East Shores precinct since it was opened by Rotary in 1985.