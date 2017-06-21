Iconic Gladstone woman with cheeky humour dies, aged 91

LOCAL ICON: Gladstone resident Patsy Lee with photos she captured during the cyclone of March, 1949 that hit Gladstone.

FRESH whiting fillets deliveries and a cheeky visit to the sex shop are two of countless memories Evie Higgins will cherish of her dear friend Patsy Lee.

Patsy, a Gladstone local and an icon for the region, died on Tuesday at the Gladstone Hospital, aged 91.

Evie owned Last Wave Watersports when she met Patsy 25 years ago.

"She would often come to the shop with lunch for us, usually battered whiting fillets, or yummy chicken wings,” Evie said.

Evie said everyone who met Patsy knows her cheeky sense of humour.

She said Patsy was looking for something naughty for her friend for Christmas, so the pair went to a sex shop.

"Well, you can imagine the comments; Patsy's eyes couldn't believe the things she was seeing,” Evie said.

Her love for fishing was honoured when the Gladstone Ports Corporation named a fishing spot at O'Connell Wharf, Patsy's Place.

Patsy loved her cent sales, was once a great hockey player, and many remember her zipping around town on her scooter.

Patsy's funeral service will be at 10am Friday at the Gladstone Marina. A private committal service will be held later.