Iconic Gladstone hotel to get $500k refurbishment

The Reef Hotel as it stood in 2000 before it was purchased by current owners the Ganim family. Picture courtesy of Christian Ganim.

One of Gladstone’s oldest hotels is calling on trades to submit tenders for an up to $500,000 refurbishment of the premises.

Formerly known as the Commercial Hotel, the Reef Hotel is one of the port city’s most popular licensed venues and the owner, the Ganim family, is giving it a make over.

The premises, on the corner of Goondoon and Yarroon Streets, was first established in 1856, and has undergone a number of refurbishments to get to its current state.

In June 2014, the Star Hotel Group took over the day-to-day management of the Reef Hotel on behalf of the Ganim family.

These are not the first improvements the family has carried out since purchasing the hotel in 2003.

The Reef Hotel Gladstone as it stands today, on the corner of Goondoon and Yarroon Streets. The hotel is owned by the Ganim family and was purchased in 2003. Picture: Rodney Stevens

“Over the years we have done a couple of rounds of refurbishments on the hotel and motel,” Christian Ganim told The Observer.

“In 2015 and 2016 we invested a significant amount of money refurbishing and renovating both the hotel and the motel accommodation.”

The tender listing on website EstimateOne has identified 16 trades involved in the renovation of the ground floor Harbour Room and the level one bistro.

Work required included replacing floor coverings, light fittings, painting, curtains, tiling, rest room upgrades, benchtops, splashbacks, acoustic panels and metal and timber finishes.

Listed as a Function Venue Refurbishment, details and documents are available on EstimateOne.

Quotes from interested trades close on March 29.

