Gladstone Port Corporation has unveiled the new name for its popular fun run, the Port to Park FunD Run.
News

Iconic Gladstone fun run gets new course, name

Eilish Massie
4th Mar 2021 11:00 AM
For kids like Leigh-Ann, Caleb, Jake and Grace, a new fun run course is something they can look forward to this year.

The Grade 5 students previewed Gladstone Port Corporation’s new event, The Port to Park FunD Run at East Shores on Wednesday.

Leigh-Ann, 10, said the new course was very family orientated.

“It’s very good for families to participate in,” Leigh-Ann said.

“I like it because it shows the beautiful Gladstone landscape and lovely scenery we have here.”

Gladstone Port Corporation has unveiled the new name for its popular fun run, the Port to Park FunD Run

The all-ages fun run, previously known as the Botanic to Bridge, will feature two courses, a nine kilometre Koongo Dash and a four kilometre Yallarm Family Run.

The course will run through East Shores 1b, Spinnaker Park and Gladstone Marina on August 15.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said it was time to refresh Gladstone’s beloved fun run.

