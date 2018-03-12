Menu
Iconic Gladstone event tops list of things to do this Autumn

Tegan Annett
by
12th Mar 2018 4:30 AM

WATCHING the start of the iconic Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race has been ranked the best thing to do in Brisbane this autumn.

Watching the sailors set off for Gladstone was listed ahead of exploring Brisbane's laneways and seeing the Mao's Last Dancer exhibition in the Visit Brisbane list showcasing the festivals, food and entertainment on offer during autumn at Queensland's capital.

Now in its 70th year, the race attracts some of the fastest yachts from around the globe.

This year there will be more live-stream coverage of the event, with six chase boat cameras and potentially a drone making it the most comprehensive coverage of the race yet.

The sailors will be welcomed to Gladstone on Sunday, April 1 with a Yachties party at the Gladstone Yacht Club.

