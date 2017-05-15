Gladstone club's desperate message: We're here to stay

WHEN Alex Staines looks at the Western Suburbs Gladstone Swimming Club, he sees opportunity, not an empty 25-metre pool.

It's because the club, despite "inaccurate rumours" is in Gladstone to stay.

(Back) Western Suburbs Gladstone Swimming Club's publicity officer Siddi Furness, Clara Furness, 13, Georgia Staines, 13, Avril O'Flannagan, 14, (front left) club representative Alex Staines, Tom Staines, 11, Colby O'Flannagan and committee member Annie O'Flannagan. Tegan Annett

While the pool is empty, and the shade cloths are damaged, club representative Mr Staines said there was a group of volunteers working hard to get ready for the next season starting August 1.

An empty pool, no word on a new coach and overgrown grass sent speculation rife that the end could be near for the iconic Gladstone swimming club.

But Mr Staines and the club's committee say that couldn't be further from the truth.

Within the next two weeks a tender will be released for a new operator and coach.

"The grass is overgrown, but that is because our mower is getting serviced, and the shade cloths were damaged from Cyclone Debbie," Mr Staines said.

"People see this and they think it's not operating."

West swimming club here to stay : Western Suburbs Gladstone Swimming Club representative Alex Staines says they're busy preparing for the next season.

The pool was emptied earlier this year to save maintenance and running costs during the off-season.

The Western Suburbs Gladstone Swimming Club is responsible for looking after the Glenlyon Rd facility, but they need a tenant to offer the coaching and classes services.

Mr Staines said the club prides itself on being inclusive for all skill levels.

"This small group of here, three families, we wouldn't know each other if it wasn't for this club," he said.

"We don't want our members thinking we won't be running because they'll look towards other clubs," he said.

The club was established in 1953 and its first swimmers practised out of the tidal pool, which was where the Gladstone Yacht Club is today.

"It has moved around, and in the past 15 to 18 years it has been here at the John Dahl Pool," he said.

"He was the coach and the person who put in this pool, we owe it to his legacy to keep this club going."

The not-for-profit club is busy speaking with local and state authorities for opportunities of monetary grants.

Run primarily off fundraising efforts, the club is keen to secure grants this year to fix damage from Cyclone Debbie, and for other big upgrades planned.

The club's 20-year lease for the Glenlyon Rd facility with the Gladstone Regional Council is up next year, another reason for talk of closure. Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett reassured this wouldn't be an issue, with the council regularly renewing leases for not-for-profit groups and sporting clubs.

"We renew all leases when they're up ... Very rarely do we not extend," he said.