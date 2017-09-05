29°
Iconic Gladstone building up for grabs for $690k

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: The Old Gladstone Courthouse is for sale for $690,000.
THERE has been "considerable interest" in the Old Gladstone Courthouse, which is listed for sale for $690,000.

The real estate agent with the listing told The Observer while there was interest, the iconic landmark building was yet to be sold.

Business owners in other cities including Cairns and Port Douglas have transformed old courthouses into pubs or cafes.

The heritage listed building on Yarroon St is advertised as boasting a "prime inner city location". It was built from 1940-42.

According to Real Estate website RP Data the old court house has been on the market for 375 days.

For more information phone Raine and Horne Gladstone's Mark Patton on 0409 496 353.

