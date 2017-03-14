Iconic Gladstone building slowly disappearing

The VMR building as it currently looks today.

THERE'S change happening down by the waterfront with the ongoing demolition of the old Volunteer Marine Rescue building on Flinders Parade.

Demolition works began on the antiquated brick building on February 27 and are expected to be completed in the next six to seven weeks.

The building underwent many changes during its history, including an extension in the late 80s, and served as the base for the VMR Association of Gladstone until their move to Gladstone Ports Corporation's purpose-built facility on Alf O'Rourke Dr in 2013.

The VMR building pictured in August 2016. Google Maps

GPC said the building had deteriorated to a standard that would require significant investment and renovation to ensure it was safe for use, so the most viable solution was to demolish the building.

Following the building demolition, the area will be repurposed to provide additional seating in a grassed, landscaped area, extending on the seating provided in the East Shores Precinct.

VMR Gladstone was originally formed in 1971 with first meetings taking place at the Queen's Hotel.