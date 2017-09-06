Iconic company scores $25m contract for mothballed CQ mine

ICONIC Gladstone construction company Golding Contractors has secured a $25 million mining service contract for a central Queensland open-cut mine.

The 12-month contract, for the Broadlea mine 150km south-west of Mackay, means Golding Contractors will act as the coal mine operator and be responsible for drilling and blasting activities.

It comes off the back of Western Australia-based NRW Holdings buying Golding Contractors for $85 million last month.

NRW chief executive officer Geoff Caton said the company looked forward to working with mine owner Fitzroy Australia Resources.

Fitzroy Australia Resources bought the mothballed in December last year from Vale and announced plans to recommence open-cut operations for 12 months.

"It's likely to be a substantial operation for a short period of time," chief executive Grant Polwarth said in March.

"We're looking at potentially starting it for a 12-month campaign."

NRW Holdings managing director Jules Pemberton said, "It's very satisfying to see the recent acquisition of Golding Contractors delivering early results for NRW through a new mining contract and further opportunities on the east coast".

Golding Contractors has a rich Gladstone history dating back to 1942 when it was founded by Cyril Golding.