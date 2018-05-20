Iconic Australian poet to headline Gladstone Salvos event

SEEING RED: Iconic Aussie poet Rupert McCall will be attending the Red Shield Appeal Gladstone event.

RAT of Tobruk veteran and survivor of World War II battles in Papua New Guinea Barney McCall uttered the words of hope "Thank God for the Salvos” several times.

Mr McCall served in the 2/15 Battalion during the war and spoke to his grandson, Rupert, many times of how the Salvation Army would help look after Australian soldiers.

Rupert McCall now sees it as his opportunity to help the less fortunate and support the Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal Gladstone Event.

"It's a very worthy cause and I will be in the company of good people,” he said.

The event will feature the younger McCall, well known across Australia for his poetry, as its guest speaker.

His iconic works include Green and Gold Malaria and A Hundred Years From Now (a tribute to our Anzacs).

The dinner function will be held at the Gladstone Events Centre (Yaralla) on May 25 from 6 - 8pm.

Afterwards there will be a fellowship event including live music performances and entertainment.

Mr McCall will be selling and signing copies of the anthology of his popular works and will donate a percentage of proceeds back to the Salvation Army.

He also had a bit of a chuckle when this journalist compared him to Henry Lawson - and remained humble despite the praise.

"Banjo Patterson was more of my inspiration rather than Henry Lawson,” he said.

"To be even mentioned in the same post code as them is good enough for me.”

For more information contact community event organiser Judy Dash on 0428 943 773 or donate at salvos.org.au/rsagladstone