Amanda Lee Mullins, 33, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drug-driving.
News

Ice user told to ‘get away from the drugs’

Jacobbe McBride
30th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
A GLADSTONE magistrate told a woman to "get away from the drugs" after a drug-driving offence landed her in court today.

Amanda Lee Mullins, 33, was intercepted by police on Bramston Street, Gladstone Central, at 3.05pm on April 7.

The mother of three told officers she had smoked ice through a glass pipe two days prior to being pulled over.

Mullins, who was on probation for prior offending, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court today to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins said Mullins was a mature offender who had three previous drug-driving offences since 2018.

Sgt Hoskins said the head sentence desired was one to three months' jail, suspended for 12 months, and a mandatory six-month driving suspension.

Mullins' lawyer Nick Crawford said the catalyst for the defendant starting to use drugs in 2018 was the breakdown of her marriage and a custody battle for her children.

Magistrate Woodford said Mullins appeared to have a drug problem that she was working through.

"Just get away from the drugs," Magistrate Woodford said.

Mullins was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Convictions were recorded.

Gladstone Observer

