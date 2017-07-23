24°
Ice is a 'problem' in the Gladstone region

Chris Lees
| 23rd Jul 2017 6:00 AM
TERRIBLE DRUG: Ice is affecting a lot of people throughout the Central Queensland region.
TERRIBLE DRUG: Ice is affecting a lot of people throughout the Central Queensland region.

DRUG and alcohol rehabilitation service, Lives Lived Well says many people who seek support in Gladstone have problems with methamphetamines (ice).

So the organisation has welcomed new funding which will allow them to expand their service in Central Queensland.

The extended services include alcohol and drug counselling and support for adults, young people and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, group programs and confidential phone counselling for people in remote areas.

Lives Lived Well chief executive officer Mitchell Giles said the funding would allow them to increase their support for people in the region who were being impacted by alcohol or drugs or problems with mental health.

"By increasing our team, we will be able to help even more people and families by taking a comprehensive, holistic and flexible approach," he said.

"While ice is a focus, our counsellors are trained to work with people who have problems with any kind of drug, including alcohol, and can offer care and support."

About Lives Lived Well:

Lives Lived Well is a leading, non-government organisation for people who are experiencing difficulties with their use of alcohol and other drugs or mental health. We believe passionately that people can change and that everyone has the right to live with dignity. We offer a range of free and professional treatment options.

Phone 1300 727 957 to contact the service.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  drugs gladstone region ice methampetamine

