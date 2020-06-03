ICE, ICE BABY: Skating to make a holiday comeback

ICE PARADISE: Leanne and Jason Buccholz from Gladstone Ice Skating are lining up a return for the June-July school holidays.

ICE PARADISE: Leanne and Jason Buccholz from Gladstone Ice Skating are lining up a return for the June-July school holidays.

Dreams of a winter wonderland for the Gladstone region are closer to reality today as a local ice skating company revealed they are making a comeback.

Leanne and Jason Buchholz are locals who have owned Gladstone Ice Skating for six years, with Ms Buchholz telling The Observer they are close to starting up again.

“We are being guided by the Queensland government, but as soon as they say we can open up then we will open for the (June-July) school holidays,” she said.

“It will be at a reduced capacity, we are expecting to only be allowed 20 people on the rink at once so people will need to call and book ahead.”

Ms Buchholz said the Gladstone Ice skating facility, which will be located at the Kirkwood Road shopping centre, will observe COVID-19 precautions.

“All of the usual safety guidelines, 1.5 metres social distancing, temperature checks at the entrance plus everything will be sanitised between each session,” she said.

Although the ticket hotline is not operational yet, Ms Buchholz said their prices will remain the same as previous years.

“Tickets for a one-hour session will be $16 for children under 18 and $20 for adults,” she said.

“We haven’t decided whether we will run a season pass yet because it just depends on logistics.”

Ms Buccholz said ice skating is a fun activity the whole family can enjoy.

“The kids can get off their devices and hang out with their friends or family and spend some real quality time,” she said.

“We have had many requests for ice skating to come back during winter so the community interest is there.

“We really like being in Gladstone and to provide for the youth today.”

For further information please contact Gladstone Ice Skating on Facebook via message or comment on their post.