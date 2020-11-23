Ice cream machine catches fire at iconic diner

Narelle Towells, Scott Collins and Joshua Towells at their business The Big Record Diner.

THE owner of Bororen’s Big Record Diner kept a cool head this afternoon when the ice cream machine burst into flames at his Bruce Highway business.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said fire-fighters were called at 3.30pm to a fire at a business at Bororen near the cross street of Red Hill Road.

The spokesman said three crews from Gladstone and Miriam Vale had been sent to the incident.

The Observer discovered the incident was at the Big Record Diner.

The Big Record Diner owner said the machine caught fire.

“My ice cream machine caught fire,” he said.

“It’s all good now, I put it out.

“The fireys are here now.”

A QFES firefighter called Ergon Energy to ensure the power supply to the diner was safe.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a 27-year-old man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition to be treated for smoke inhalation.

In a cruel twist of fate, this is not the Big Record Diner owner’s first experience with fire after their home on Capricornia Drive was tragically destroyed in the devastating Deepwater fires of 2018.

Scott Collins, Narelle Towells and their son Joshua opened the Big Record diner in November 2019.

“This is picking up the pieces of our life,” Mr Collins told The Observer.

“When your house burns down and you lose direction.

“This opportunity came up and we decided to take it.”

Mr Collins said his most prized possession, his extensive record collection, was destroyed in the 2018 Deepwater blaze.

Shortly after the Deepwater fire, Mr Collins set about rebuilding his record collection.

“It’s a passion, you could even call it an obsession,” Mr Collins said.

The Big Record Diner, located where the Baked Bean Cafe formerly was, incorporates a gift store selling records, music memorabilia, handmade jewellery, watches and baby clothes.

Mrs Towells cooks pies, sausage rolls and cakes for the diner, while her son prepares the hot meals.

The Big Record Diner is at 35 Dougal St (The Bruce Highway), Bororen.

