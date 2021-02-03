Menu
Noel John Bulow pleaded guilty to one count of driving while SPER suspended after he told police who intercepted him that he was on his way for ice cream. File photo.
News

Ice cream craving too much for disqualified driver

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
3rd Feb 2021 10:00 AM
A Gladstone man’s craving for ice cream saw him drive with a suspended licence.

Noel John Bulow, 50, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving while his licence was SPER suspended.

The facts of Bulow’s case were read by police prosecutor Carl Spargo to the court and Acting Magistrate John Milburn.

Police patrolling Gladstone Central intercepted Bulow on Roseberry St, on December 29 last year, for a licence check and random breath test.

Checks on Bulow’s licence found that he was driving while the licence was suspended due to an unpaid SPER debt.

When questioned as to why he was driving, Bulow told police he was on his way for ice cream at East Shores and didn’t know his licence was SPER suspended.

When asked by Mr Milburn if he had anything to say about the charge, Bulow said his offending originated on a family holiday to the Gold Coast.

“My daughter lost my wife’s keycard so she cancelled it,” he said.

“We didn’t know there was a situation where a SPER payment was being paid off.”

“We squared it away though - we paid the fine off as soon as we knew it was overdue.”

Mr Milburn took into consideration Bulow’s version of events and fined him $350 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

Gladstone Observer

